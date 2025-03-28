Volunteers needed as Glenrothes prepares to host popular weekly parkrun

By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:14 BST
A new venue is set to join Fife’s popular parkrun circuit.

Plans are well under way to bring a parkrun event to Glenrothes – but the team behind it are currently looking for more volunteers to help make it work.

There are already four parkruns – a free, weekly 5k held in a local open space – held across Fife on Saturday mornings and soon it is hoped the town’s Riverside Park will be the Kingdom’s fifth.

Participants can walk, jog or run the route in the 1300 plus weekly parkrun events held throughout the country at 9.30am on Saturday mornings. It’s inclusive and open to all abilities.

Riverside Park in Glenrothes is set to become the newest venue in Fife to host a parkrun. (Pic: Tom Ward)Riverside Park in Glenrothes is set to become the newest venue in Fife to host a parkrun. (Pic: Tom Ward)
Riverside Park in Glenrothes is set to become the newest venue in Fife to host a parkrun. (Pic: Tom Ward)

Events currently take place locally at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy; Craigtoun Park, St Andrews; Lochore Meadows; and Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

Junior parkruns are also operating in the Kingdom on Sunday mornings for the younger family members at Fife Cycle Park, Lochgelly; Duloch Park, Dunfermline and Cotlands Park, Kennoway.

Andrew Aird, regional ambassador for parkrun UK, said: “Plans for hosting a free, weekly 5k parkrun event in Riverside Park are well underway. You can walk, jog, run or volunteer. We’re now looking for folks who would be interested in helping the event get going.

"parkrun is organised by the community for the community for our health and wellbeing.

There are already four venues in the Kingdom hosting the weekly 5k events on a Saturday morning, including Dunfermline's Pittencrieff Park. (Pic: Tom Ward)There are already four venues in the Kingdom hosting the weekly 5k events on a Saturday morning, including Dunfermline's Pittencrieff Park. (Pic: Tom Ward)
There are already four venues in the Kingdom hosting the weekly 5k events on a Saturday morning, including Dunfermline's Pittencrieff Park. (Pic: Tom Ward)

“We are looking to form a volunteer team for Riverside Park parkrun.

"A lot of the hard yards have been done so far and with the work that has been done recently, Riverside Park will be a great location for it.

"An information evening is being held on April 7 so you can find out more. Everyone is welcome.”

The information evening will take place in Anderson Hall, Leslie at 7.30pm on Monday, April 7.

Anyone who is interested in helping to bring parkrun to the community but who can’t make the meeting should contact Andrew by emailing [email protected].

If you want to become part of the parkrun community and would like more information on parkrun visit www.parkrun.org.uk

