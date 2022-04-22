Volunteers rally for weekend beach clean-ups across Kirkcaldy

Organised by Revolution Barbers in Kirkcaldy, it will see volunteers tackle rubbish dumped at four locations.

Armed with pickers and bags, they will meet at Kinghorn Harbour, Dysart Harbour, East Wemyss and Seafield carpark in Kirkcaldy - and head out to make a difference to the waterfront.

The 2019 beach clean (PIc: Midgiebite Media)

The event is run twice a year by the High Street barbers, and goes ahead regardless of the weather.

Volunteers are asked to muster at any of the meeting points for 11:00am on Sunday.

After the event, the organisers are offering food and refreshments plus lice music from Billy Reekie and PG Ciarletta at Jock’s Grill House in Kirk Wynd.