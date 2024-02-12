Volunteers required for Dunnikier Country Park fruit tree planting day in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 400 trees are set to be planted on Saturday, March 23 by volunteers, and Dunnikier Country Park Development Group is encouraging people to get involved. You can find tickets for the free event at: https://fifecoastandcountrysidetrust.co.uk/events/golden-orchard-planting-copy/

The event, organised in collaboration with Fife Coast & Countryside and Climate Action Fife, aims to engage the community in a meaningful way.

Stephen MacCrimmon, one of the founders of park’s development group, said: “We are excited about this initiative as it marks the beginning of a series of free family events in the park, designed to encourage outdoor activities and promote mental well-being. Our location is one of three sites across Fife chosen for planting Golden Orchards, generously provided by the Tree Council.

Dunnikier Country Park is set to benefit from the planting of fruit trees (Pic: Allan Crow)

“We are set to plant 420 saplings from the Woodland Trust on the day or at least make a start, contributing to the rewilding and enhancement of the wetlands area. The focus of this phase is on nurturing woodlands, meadows, and waterways.

No experience is required, and this is a great way to learn how to plant a tree! This event is linked with the Climate Action Fife Fruit Tree for Every Garden Campaign.