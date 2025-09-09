Volunteers set for five-day dig at historic green in Fife town

Leslie Heritage Group is set to start its community dig at Christ Kirk on the Green

It has recruited 70 volunteers who will start work on Thursday (September 11) for five days. They will be joined by local school children and scouts.

The group is working with Addyman Archaeology on this project, with sponsorship from Skene Trust, The Common Good Fund and Fife Council. The weekend dig coincides with Fife Doors Open 2025, and visitors are invited to come along to see how it is going.

Bill Fiet, chairman,, said: ‘We have been overwhelmed with the response from the community. We are looking forward to seeing what we unearth once we start digging. None of this could have been possible without the support of our sponsors and the enthusiasm of the local community to come along and dig.”

The green was the site of the church, markets and fairs, homes during the war, and the gallows for hangings. The remains of a 10th century wooden kirk are thought to have stood on this very spot.