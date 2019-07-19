Volunteers thanked after successful St Andrews Harbour Gala

Volunteers have been thanked for helping set up another successful St Andrews Harbour Gala.

With high winds threatening to cause problems, a team of volunteers battled against the elements to set up the giant marquees in time for the gala.

Their efforts were rewarded, with hundreds of people turning out to enjoy the event.

Callum MacLeod, chair of the community council, kicked off the gala, after giving a speech about the harbour and its history.

Visitors played games such as Target Golf, trying to chip a golf ball into a rowing boat down in the harbour.

And there were plenty of stalls selling crafts and providing information.

Meanwhile, Billy Anderson played Scottish tunes on his accordion and dancers from JK Dance Academy performed some highland and ballet displays for the crowd.

Local artist Linda Paton judged the art competition for children in primary 5 and 6, picking winners from around 50 entries.

Marion Mason, gala organiser for the St Andrews Harbour Trust, thanked the City of St Andrews Pipe Band for their performance and the team at the bar.

She added: “Thanks to all the businesses donating and lending. With the loss of all our fundraising equipment in a fire a few years ago, we have been relying on borrowing many items. Many thanks to all the craft stalls renting a space and selling a variety of their lovely goods in the giant tents.

“Thanks goes to the group of volunteers who stayed on to dismantle and return the tents and various pieces of borrowed equipment. With having more people to help with the tents, it made it a quicker and less of a stressful job for the small group who do it each year.

“Thank you to everyone for your support including all the people who came along and joined in what was a fabulous day”

The committee are still totalling the money raised from the gala. However, it will all be used on improvements and repairs on the harbour area.