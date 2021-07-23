Volunteers transform flower bed to to urge visitors to Fife town to 'stay safe'

Tourism St Andrews members and volunteers helped transform the flower bed.

Last year’s flower bed design and planting organised by the association supported ‘Stay Safe’ messaging, with the planting of the bed in line with the successful ‘Stay Safe St Andrews’ campaign launched by the team in the summer of 2020. This year’s flower bed messaging, which will be highly visible once the flowers bud, follows that same important message to residents and visitors – “Enjoy St Andrews, but Stay Safe!”

Tourism St Andrews committee member Amanda McFarlane has been behind the planning, raising of funds and planting project to support this year’s floral display. The committee were hoping to have the flower bed in place at the beginning of the summer season, however, due to delays in obtaining the funding for the purchase of the plants and the time required by the supplier to prepare the plants, the flowerbed was put in place on July 15.

Amanda said: “It’s exciting to see the start of the flower bed project, which Tourism St Andrews together with the Hamish Foundation and support from Fife Council localities budget, the university’s Community Fund and the R&A Towns Fund has made possible. It was a busy week with myself, family and friends involved in the weeding and cutting back of the surrounding vegetation. It was hard work, but the effort made a huge difference to the overall completion of the bed.

“Later in the week it was a great team effort made possible only by the support received from friends, co-committee member Lorraine Garvie from the Fairmont Hotel, her family and the Clean and Green team, as well as Fife Council who were wonderful at showing us how to plant correctly. Roger Honeyman was helpful getting things organised for storing the trolleys and getting the bed watered. And last but not least, thank you to Jerry Beaulier who made us the two paddle boards which are crucial pieces of equipment for anyone considering planting another flower bed!”