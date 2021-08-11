The annual competition will see over 20 scarecrows going on display in gardens and windows from Saturday, August 21 through to Sunday, August 29.

Organised by Kinghorn in Bloom, families, individuals or businesses are being invited to make a scarecrow and show it as part of a trail round the village.

There will be three different categories for adults, families, and businesses or clubs, with the winners being chosen for the best scarecrow in each category.

A display dedicated to the NHS from last year's Scarecrow Trail.

The trail map and voting form will be available from August 16 from the High Street Co-Op and Kinghorn Community Centre.

This is a fundraising event for Kinghorn in Bloom and maps cost £1 each. There is one vote for each category per map.

Completed voting forms should be returned to the KiB postbox at the entrance of the Community Centre or by email to: [email protected]

