Willie Rennie MSP and Wendy Chamberlain MP went public after approaches from parents concerned about behaviour at Waid Academy in Anstruther.

They were backed by two local councillors, Fiona Corps and Sean Dillon,

It follows reports of two alleged assaults, including one shocking classroom attack on a girl which was caught on video.

Waid Academy

Now the Lib Dem politicians, who represent North-East Fife, have raised their concerns.

In a joint statement, they said: "Violence in any environment is distressing and ugly but in a place where minds should be focused on improvement and learning it is deeply alarming. We have heard directly from parents about their concerns about behaviour especially in recent weeks.

“We have been corresponding with the local authority and the school to be assured that the school leaders are taking all the appropriate steps to de-escalate the situation and also to provide our support.

“We will be have further meetings over the next few days but also months as this requires a long term focus.

