Walkers turn heads and raise funds for brain tumour charity at The Scotland Hat Walk

More than 130 milliners, hatters and hat enthusiasts donned their finest headwear for The Scotland Hat Walk.

The colourful event made a stylish return to Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park at the end of April with participants raising more than £2500 to help find a cure for brain tumours.

Founded by milliners Lisa Jones, from Glenrothes, and Leanne Cairns, from Killmarnock, the event welcomed a vibrant crowd for an afternoon of creativity and fundraising in support of Brain Tumour Research.

This year marked the event’s second year.

Participants in the Scotland Hat Walk 2025. (Pic: Gillian Temple)

Lisa Jones, who runs Off With Her Head Millinery, said: “Bringing a bigger event to Dunfermline this year was not without its challenges, but everything came together on the day. It was lovely to see the success of the Millinery Exhibition in particular, a wonderful showcase of the amazing talent we have here in Scotland.

The day began with a millinery exhibition in the Glen Pavilion where visitors explored displays and chatted to Scottish milliners and hatters about their work before the walk officially began at 1pm

Joscelyn Kerr, a 19-year-old astrophysics student from Kinross, led this year’s walk.

Joscelyne was diagnosed with an ultra-rare brain tumour – the first known of its kind in Scotland – and is a passionate supporter of Brain Tumour Research and served as this year's Scotland Hat Walk Ambassador. She was joined on the walk by her mum Ann and sister Evie.

Now part of the global World Hat Walk, the event joined more than 50 cities across six continents, united by a single joyful requirement – everyone must wear a hat.

Scottish folk singer and comedian Watt Nicol joined the walk as part of his 90 Mega Watt Challenges to mark his 90th birthday, and there were messages of support shared by singer Barbara Dickson and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth.

Adding to the fun of the day, the event concluded with the ‘best dressed’ competitions. Prizes were awarded in the categories of best dressed couple, best hat (adult), best hat (kids) and best dressed dog.

Leanne Cairns said: “On just our second year, I cannot believe how far the Scotland Hat Walk has come. We’re so grateful to our sponsors, our amazing volunteer team at the newly formed Scotland Hat Association, and everyone who supported us. Exceeding last year’s fundraising total by more than £1000 and showcasing such a brilliant range of Scottish millinery talent has been incredibly rewarding.”

The Scotland Hat Walk also proudly aligns with the spirit of Wear A Hat Day, Brain Tumour Research’s flagship awareness and fundraising campaign.

The event was supported by sponsors Cheryl Crawford Dance Studios, where Joscelyne previously trained, Fabhatrix of Edinburgh, and Katherine Elizabeth Millinery and Business Academy.

With the newly launched Scotland Hat Association aiming to promote millinery across the country, the team is already making plans for Scotland Hat Walk 2026.

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Events like the Scotland Hat Walk are vital in raising awareness and much-needed funds. Joscelyne’s strength and the dedication of the organisers are inspiring, and it is through community-driven events like this that we can move closer to a cure for this devastating disease.”