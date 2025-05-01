Walking Festival: Fifers urged to step up and take part in month of activities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifers have been urged to step up and get behind National Walking Month which takes place this month.

Fife Council’s Active Fife team is encouraging everyone to get moving every day in May - whether it’s a stroll around your local community or exploring Fife’s countless scenic walks.

A Walking Festival will be held from May 12-18 with 48 separate organised walks – led by qualified leaders and completely free to join - planned from multiple start points across the region throughout the week.

Lochore Meadows will play host to a special community event from 9.30am to 3:00pm on Saturday, May 17, with a range of activities and stalls laid on for visitors of all ages, while people are also being urged to get outdoors by taking part in a month-long walking challenge.

The map features 31 suggested scenic walks, one for each day of the month, to help track your progress, but you can simply walk or wheel in your own local area if you wish: the key is to set yourself a personal walking or wheeling daily goal and track your distance.

Whether you live, work, volunteer or study in Fife, you’re welcome to take part, with all participants in line to receive a certificate for their efforts.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: "The goal is simple: we want as many people in Fife as possible to walk or wheel throughout May.

“Regular physical activity has so many benefits, improving your physical, mental and social wellbeing. And those who stay active tend to live longer, healthier, and happier lives.

“So whether you are looking to get fitter, enjoy the outdoors more, improve your mental health, have a good natter, make new friends, volunteer or meet like-minded people, there’s something for everyone in this programme of events throughout the month.”

Organisers have devised a variety of walks for all ages and abilities and there’s something for everyone throughout the week of May 12-18.

The community event on May 17 at Lochore Meadows will also appeal to all, with park walks, Nordic walks, book bug sessions, family and toddler walks and taster sessions in walking football, rugby and netball among the various activities on the day.