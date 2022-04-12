Craigencalt Trust is holding its seventh annual programme of guided walks from Kinghorn to Aberdour for the first time since 2019 after the event had to be shelved for two years due to the pandemic.

The festival runs from April 20 to May 4 and has something for everyone – from gentle strollers to seasoned ramblers, as well as those with disabilities.

The walks – which are completely free – cover the coastline from Aberdour to East Wemyss, and stretch inland across the hills to allow participants to enjoy the scenery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marilyn Edwards (front) with some of the participants who took part in the 2019 Spring Walking Festival.

The Walking Fest is funded and organised by Craigencalt Rural Community Trust (Craigencalt Trust) and supported by Fife Council.

The original idea for the festival came from Marilyn Edwards, one of the trustees.

She said the aim of the event is to get people out enjoying the local area with the hope it will also attract more visitors to come and enjoy a day out, and get involved in activities.

The 2022 Spring Walking Festival is running from April 20 to May 4 and has something for everyone.

Marilyn said: “This will be the first time the festival has gone ahead since 2019 and we are hoping it goes well.

"It has a good, friendly atmosphere and it is a chance to come along and meet new people.

"The walks are also planned to have something for everyone - longer treks for those who enjoy striding out. Leisurely walks of interest, and family fun walks with story telling beside a troll and his wooden bridge.

She continued: “It has proved very popular over the years as it is a great way to get fit again and we have people from as far afield as Cupar and Dunfermline who take part.

“This part of Fife is fortunate to have good transport links along the coast for starting and finishing points for walks. The scenery is superb inland, giving panoramic views on some walks and along the coastal routes too.”

She added: "All walks are led by experienced walk leaders who have a good knowledge of the area.”