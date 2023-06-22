A specialist contractor is due on site on Monday (June 26). Work will include the removal of plaques, intensive cleaning and the application of two protective treatments. The plaques will be reinstated in their original positions. It comes after initial remedial works were undertaken during 2022 to repair weather damage, but a further treatment of the wall is needed. It is anticipated that the work will take four weeks to complete.

Avril Guild, bereavement services lead officer, said: "We know that visiting the remembrance wall brings comfort to those who have lost someone close. We always want to provide a place that's peaceful and respectful to everyone being remembered. While we carry out the work, we'll do out best to minimise any disruption."

For more information please contact bereavement services by emailing [email protected] or call (01592) 583524 during office hours.