Walter Anderson: Tributes paid to Burntisland’s renowned Pipe Major who has died aged 87

He was a stalwart of the community and taught countless children and young adults to play the pipes over 50 years in town.

He piped around the world at weddings and special events.

During the lockdown, he also piped every week for the NHS.

Walter Anderson (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

A highly respected figure, Mr Anderson’s links with Burntisland ran deep.

He was the founding president of Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club and a manager, elder and session clerk with Erskine Church.

He was Pipe Major from the 1970s onwards, and that quiet, deepcommitment to his town earned him the Burntisland Community Award in 2015 - an accolade he was hugely proud of..

Mr Anderson was renowned as a gentleman and noted for his patience, kindness, generosity and humour.

He was a principal educational psychologist with Fife Council where he made such a difference to the lives of children, staff and families.

Mr Anderson was a devoted husband to Lilian for almost 60 years, and a wonderful dad to Elaine and Julie, and a fabulous Papa to Alice.

