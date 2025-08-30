Warning after blue green algae found in three Fife lochs

Blue-green algae, which can pose serious health risks to humans and animals, has been found at three Fife lochs.

Fife Council has now issued advised after the discovery of cyanobacteria at Birnie Loch in North East Fife, Loch Ore, and Gillingshill Reservoir, near Arncroach. It has urged people to keep their pets away from the affected waters.

A council statement said: “Blue-green algae can pose serious risks to both public and animal health, especially during warm summer months when blooms and scums form in freshwater. In humans exposure may cause skin rashes and more severe symptoms if swallowed. In dogs: drinking affected water or licking their fur after swimming can lead to severe illness or even be fatal. Immediate vet treatment may be required.”

Blue-green algae are minute organisms that occur naturally in lochs, ponds, reservoirs, rivers and in the sea. They tend to clump together to form large masses or scums. Blue-green algae commonly occurs in hot weather, in waters polluted by agricultural, domestic or industrial discharges.

Fife Council has warned of blue green algae at three lochs in the region (Pic: Fife Council)

In still waters, the algae can multiply during the summer months and discolour the water. It will appear green, blue-green, or greenish-brown. Sometimes a scum may form on the surface. This scum can appear in different places at different times but is most commonly found at the water’s edge or shoreline.

Some blue-green algae release poisons into the water - but it not possible to tell which algae produce poisons without detailed examination in a laboratory.

For people who have either swum through algal scum or swallowed it, it can lead to skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, and pains in muscles and joints.