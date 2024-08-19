Warning for dog owners after confirmed cases of potentially fatal parvovirus in Fife

By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:53 BST
Dog owners are being warned to be aware of the signs of parvovirus.
Dog owners in Fife are being warned of an outbreak of parvovirus in the Kingdom.

A number of cases of the virus, which can be fatal to dogs, especially unvaccinated puppies, have been confirmed by vets around the region in recent weeks.

As a result, local veterinary practices have been posting information about the virus and its symptoms on social media in a bid to raise awareness for owners.

They have also been advising people to ensure that their dogs are up to date with all their routine vaccinations.

Parvovirus is a highly infectious viral disease which attacks the gastrointestinal tract and immune system in dogs, causing severe diarrhoea and can be fatal. The virus is spread through faeces.

Owners are advised to look out for the symptoms of the virus, which include lethargy, not wanting to eat, vomiting and haemorrhagic (bloody) diarrhoea which in some cases can be extreme.

If their dog is showing signs of the virus, they should contact the vet immediately to find out how their pet can be seen while ensuring the safety of all clients.

