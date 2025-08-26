Warning of ‘devastating’ impact on Fife agriculture sector facing new water restrictions

Farmers and businesses in north Fife are facing the country's first water scarcity restrictions of 2025 following prolonged dry weather.

But the decision by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) limiting the amount of water that can be taken from the environment could be “devastating” a local MSP has warned.

The Ythan and North Fife catchments have reached Significant Scarcity - the highest level of water scarcity.

SEPA is writing directly to every affected licence holder to inform them of the restrictions now in place and when they come into force. Restrictions will be temporary and will be lifted as soon as conditions allow, but SEPA said they are essential to safeguard the environment, wildlife and communities that depend on healthy rivers.

The restrictions follow months of worsening conditions. Rainfall data shows every month of 2025 has been drier than average on Scotland's east coast. In some areas the deficit stretches back to June 2024, with around 40% less rainfall than the long-term average. This prolonged shortfall, combined with a warm, sunny spring and summer, has left rivers, soils and groundwater under pressure.

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, fears for the impact on local farmers.

He said: “This restriction on abstraction from North East Fife’s river network could be devastating for the local agricultural sector. Local farmers have been growing thousands of broccoli and cauliflower worth millions of pounds. Restricting water supply at this time of the season risks growth and yields which could mean farmers face significant losses and produce doesn’t reach the supermarket shelves.

“There have been efforts to increase the number of boreholes and also reservoirs but there is a limit to what these changes can have on the supply of water.” Mr Rennie has raised the issue with SEPA, reminding the agency “of the importance of the crops to the local economy and the need to consider options to limit the restriction.” He added: “I am also determined to protect the environment of our rivers which are vulnerable during water shortages. This is yet another sign that we will need to adapt to the effects of climate change as these kinds of extreme events will occur more frequently. In 2023 we had extreme flooding, before that we had water scarcity and we’re back to water scarcity. Some work has been done but the scale of the change required is so much greater.”

North Fife is one of a number of catchments are already under sustained stress. The Deveron, Don, Esk (Angus), Firth of Tay and Tyne (Lothian) have been at Moderate Scarcity for an extended period, while the Spey, Almond and Tweed catchments were escalated to Moderate Scarcity last week. Licence holders in these areas are being advised to manage abstractions carefully.

Chris Dailly, SEPA’s head of environmental performance (Geographic), said: “The water environment in parts of Scotland is clearly under stress and protecting it remains a top priority. We recognise the challenges that farmers and other businesses face, but no one should be caught off guard - we've been speaking directly to licence holders across the summer.

“If you abstract water you should already have plans in place to reduce volumes, stagger abstractions and follow the conditions of your licence.”