Groundwater levels in Fife were at their lowest April averages on record, sparking a warning to consumers.

Environment watchdog SEPA has said that some parts of the Kingdom have now gone nearly four weeks without measurable rainfall, and across the east, river flows are well below normal for this time of year - and without significant rain conditions are unlikely to recover soon.

Newton of Falkland recorded its lowest level for April in 28 years, and soil moisture deficits are continuing to increase and soils are becoming drier than would be expected for the time of year.

The agency has warned that the whole country now faces “some level of water scarcity.”

Its latest report said most of mainland Scotland had moved to “Moderate Scarcity” meaning an environmental impact “is clear”, and businesses and organisations are “expected to protect rivers and the species that rely on them.”

The warning follows on from a drier than normal autumn and winter with some areas of the east now having 11 months of below average rainfall. With no significant rainfall currently forecast, it is likely that river and ground conditions will remain very dry over the next week.

SEPA said all businesses with licences to take water from the environment have a responsibility to use water economically.

It has been contacting organisations from the National Farmers Union to Golf Sotland and the Scotch Whisky Association to find out what measures they have in place to use water more efficiently. All those with a licence in an area at ‘alert’ or ‘moderate scarcity’ are also gettingg messages to remind them of their responsibilities.

Claire Tunaley, senior hydrologist, said: “We’re seeing the kind of conditions we normally associate with late summer in some places - and it’s only May.

“Groundwater and river levels across the east are already hitting record lows. In Fife and Aberdeenshire, we’re seeing some of the driest conditions in living memory for this time of year. With parts of Scotland now at 11 months of below average rainfall it will take above-average rainfall over an extended period to recover to normal levels, especially for groundwater levels.

“Our message is clear: if you abstract water from our environment – whether you work in agriculture, energy, industry, distilling, food and drink or the leisure sector – you must take action now to help protect your operations and help safeguard Scotland’s rivers and wildlife in the weeks ahead.”

Scottish Water is also calling on people to use water as efficiently as possible in homes and gardens and help the utility protect resources and maintain normal supplies across the country.

The public water supply is resilient, and Scottish Water is continuously monitoring the levels of storage throughout the country to maintain supplies, but there has been an increase in water use by customers in the past weeks.

The amount of water the company put into the network across Scotland has had to be increased from mid-April by 150 million litres per day.

Scottish Water is urging people to help save water by:

> using water efficiently in the garden and outdoor spaces by using a watering can instead of a garden hose where possible and avoiding using sprinklers

> taking shorter showers

> turning the tap off when brushing teeth

> using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded

> using a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to wash the car.