WASPI women: emotion and anger as Fife councillors fight to right injustice over payment snub

It was a debate that bristled with emotion and a deep desire to right a wrong.

The outcome of the cross-party contributions at Thursday’s meeting of Fife Council will be letters to Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, urging them to implement a fair compensation scheme for all WASPI women “without further delay.”

But the formal agreement doesn’t capture the anger and sense of injustice at the heart of the ‘Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign.

There were two motions and an amendment under debate, all expressing a burning sense of injustice for women affected by the UK Government’s decision to ignore a parliamentary Ombudsman’s recommendation of compensation on the grounds it couldn’t afford the £10m bill. The recompense was put forward after it ruled that changes to women’s pension age were not properly communicated, leaving a generation out of pocket - and angry. To add insult to injury, there was a 28-month delay in writing to women impacted by the changes.

WASPI women gather at the statue of political activist Mary Barbour in Govan, to mark International Women’s Day In 2024 (Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

In Fife alone, there are estimated 23,000 WASPI women who had to work longer after the retirement age was raised in line with that of men. Across the UK there are an estimated 3.6 million born in the 1950s who were not properly informed of the rise in state pension age to bring them into line with men.

Councillor Fiona Corps, proposing the first motion, said they had been fighting for justice for years.

She said: “I have spoken to many who feel betrayed by system which promises one thing and delivered another - mums, daughters grandmums; people who deserved to retire in dignity.

Why has the government ignored the Ombudsman’s findings? This was thorough, evidence based report which it chose to dismiss. What does that say about its commitment to justice?

Councillor Carol Lindsay

We must stand with these women in Fife who have been let down by the system.

“It is about more than money. It is about acknowledging wrong doing, offering an apology and ensuring these women, many in their 60s and 70s are not being left with burden of an administrative failure.”

There was anger at Labour for deciding to ignore the compensation payments - then SNP didn’t miss the open goal in taking a few swipes at their political rivals, but the anger was shared by its own party members and across the chamber. For several, it was personal.

Councilor Mary Lockhart said: “I am a WASPI woman - I am deeply disappointed Labour have taken this action.”

Glasgow WASPI group mark International Women's Day (Pic: John Devlin)

Councillor Lynn Mowatt, SNP for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch, is a member of the Glenrothes/East Fife WASPI group. She said: “I lost six years of my pension - a real kick in the teeth. WASPI women have marched protested, and lobbied MPs fighting their case and our number reduces 100 per week as people die without getting the compensation they should have. We have a chance today to right that wrong.”

Councillor Linda Erskine, Labour for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, said she was past caring about who made the decision.

“What I care about is getting the right result for people,” she said. “There are people who will never see compensation. The issue is the principal of a promise that has been broken. My party did that. I am more than disappointed - the reality is they have been failed.”

Labour councillors may have winced at some of the SNP digs, but they were on board with the motions calling for more pressure to force a re-think at Westminster.

Councillor David Ross, leader of the minority Labour administration admitted his group “could not understand” the decision taken - branding it ”outrageous” and adding: “We as a group stand behind the WASPI women. The fight is not over.”

They didn’t dissent loudly when Councillor Craig Walker, leader of the SNP group, said Labour had “turned their backs on WASPI women” adding: “No-one expected Labour to to do that - that is why we are so passionate about it” To the Labour benches he said: “I see you clapping along and have no doubt you genuinely believe the women have been betrayed, you should be shouting this from the rooftops that this is wrong and must be fixed.”

The sense of betrayal was echoed by St Andrews’ SNP Councillor Ann Verner who said women who had worked for 50 years had been “blindsided” by the changes. She added: “We have worked tirelessly and have been betrayed by the system we served. We planned our retirement under belief we would be able to retire at 60 only for goalposts to be moved, and moved again.”

And the personal impact of a decision taken at Westminster was driven home by Kirkcaldy councillor. She spoke of women in Fife having their lives turned upside down, of retirement dreams vanishing almost overnight, and taking on low meal jobs just to make ends meet instead of enjoying life after work.

“They worked hard, they followed the rules and were let down when they needed it the most,” she said. “As a result, some sold their homes, cut back on food and heating, worked low paid jobs in their 60s when they should have been enjoying retirement. The impact is not just financial, it is emotional.

“Justice is not is what about is cheap, it is about what is right, This system failed them.Now more than ever this council must take a stand. End this injustice before more lives are ruined.” And she summed up the mood in the chamber: “WASPI women, we see you, we hear you and we will fight for you. We should stand on the right side of history and get the women the dignity respect and justice they deserve.”