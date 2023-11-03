Watch heartbroken Fife family's press conference plea for help ten years after Allan Bryant went missing
The 23-year old went missing just one mile from his home in Caskieberran Road on Sunday. November 3, 2013. He was last seen Styx nightclub, but never made it home.
His family spoke of their anguish at knowing what happened, and their need to find closure after a decade of torment.
Allan’s dad, also Allan, mum Marie and sister Amy joined Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, senior investigating officer, at a press conference at Fife Police headquarters in the town to mark the milestone anniversary, and ask again for help from the piublic.
They accept Allan won’t ever come home, but need to know what happened to him.