Watch racing legend Jim Clark’s cars cross Forth to mark 60th anniversary of Forth Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cars driven by motor-racing legend Jim Clark crossed the Forth today to mark the 60th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The journey formed part of a special weekend which saw the world champion’s cars take to the track at Knockhill as part of the British Touring Car Championship weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bridge opened in the same year that Jim won the British Saloon Car Championship in a Lotus Cortina. Born in Kilmany, Fife, he won Formula One’s world championships in 1963 and 1965 and also triumphed at the Indianapolis 500 in 1965. At the time of his death aged just 32 in a racing accident in 1968, he had won more Grand Prix races and achieved more pole positions than any other driver. A museum dedicated to Clark was opened in Duns.

His triumphs came as the first cars crossed the bridge which linked Fife and Edinburgh.

Jim Clark's cars formed part of the convoy across the Forth to mark the 60th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge (Pic: Lewis Houghton)

On Sunday morning, his cars from 1964 formed part of a parade over the Queensferry Crossing before going on to the west Fife racing circuit as part of the championship events. Knockill teamed up with the Jim Clark Trust to bring together up to six of his racing saloons and road cars for the anniversary display.