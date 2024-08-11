Watch racing legend Jim Clark’s cars cross Forth to mark 60th anniversary of Forth Bridge

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Aug 2024
Cars driven by motor-racing legend Jim Clark crossed the Forth today to mark the 60th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge.

The journey formed part of a special weekend which saw the world champion’s cars take to the track at Knockhill as part of the British Touring Car Championship weekend.

The bridge opened in the same year that Jim won the British Saloon Car Championship in a Lotus Cortina. Born in Kilmany, Fife, he won Formula One’s world championships in 1963 and 1965 and also triumphed at the Indianapolis 500 in 1965. At the time of his death aged just 32 in a racing accident in 1968, he had won more Grand Prix races and achieved more pole positions than any other driver. A museum dedicated to Clark was opened in Duns.

His triumphs came as the first cars crossed the bridge which linked Fife and Edinburgh.

Jim Clark's cars formed part of the convoy across the Forth to mark the 60th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge (Pic: Lewis Houghton)Jim Clark's cars formed part of the convoy across the Forth to mark the 60th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge (Pic: Lewis Houghton)
On Sunday morning, his cars from 1964 formed part of a parade over the Queensferry Crossing before going on to the west Fife racing circuit as part of the championship events. Knockill teamed up with the Jim Clark Trust to bring together up to six of his racing saloons and road cars for the anniversary display.

