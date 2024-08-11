Watch racing legend Jim Clark’s cars cross Forth to mark 60th anniversary of Forth Bridge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The journey formed part of a special weekend which saw the world champion’s cars take to the track at Knockhill as part of the British Touring Car Championship weekend.
The bridge opened in the same year that Jim won the British Saloon Car Championship in a Lotus Cortina. Born in Kilmany, Fife, he won Formula One’s world championships in 1963 and 1965 and also triumphed at the Indianapolis 500 in 1965. At the time of his death aged just 32 in a racing accident in 1968, he had won more Grand Prix races and achieved more pole positions than any other driver. A museum dedicated to Clark was opened in Duns.
His triumphs came as the first cars crossed the bridge which linked Fife and Edinburgh.
On Sunday morning, his cars from 1964 formed part of a parade over the Queensferry Crossing before going on to the west Fife racing circuit as part of the championship events. Knockill teamed up with the Jim Clark Trust to bring together up to six of his racing saloons and road cars for the anniversary display.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.