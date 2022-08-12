Water shortage: New measures at River Eden as it hits second lowest level on record

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move was announced today by Scotland’s environment agency, SEPA.

The main stem of the River Eden in Fife is at the second lowest level on record; only 1989 was lower.

SEPA is suspending the majority of water abstraction licences in the River Eden catchment in Fife and has pledged to engage with businesses affected.

Water supplies are running low due to the extended dry period and warm weather.

The action will be in place “for the minimum time necessary and will be lifted as soon as possible.”

The temporary suspension on water abstraction licences comes into effect from midnight on Saturday (August 13) for the vast majority of farmers in the River Eden catchment to allow levels to recover.

SEPA is working with the Scottish Government to assess the options around soft fruit production, which is a perennial crop and typically has more efficient irrigation methods and a lower water impact.

Suspensions are part of Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan, which is designed to ensure the correct balance is struck between protecting the environment and providing resource for human and economic activity during prolonged dry periods.

It sets out what actions SEPA and abstractors are required to take at each stage of water scarcity. Suspensions are predominantly within the agriculture sector, will be for the minimum time necessary and will be lifted as soon as possible.

Continuing to abstract without a licence is an offence, and SEPA officers will be visiting businesses to ensure compliance.

David Harley, interim chief officer circular economy for SEPA, said: “Having to impose suspensions on water abstractions underlines the severity of the conditions being experienced in the east of Scotland this summer.

“It is not a step we take lightly, but the evidence is clear, and it is one we can no longer avoid.

“We’re working closely with Scottish farmers to ensure the sustainability of local water environments for all who rely on them. Without action, there is a substantial risk of impacts on fish populations, natural habitats and longer-term damage to watercourses.