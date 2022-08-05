Reservoirs which serve the Kingdom are below average for this time of the year - and some are being topped up from alternative water sources.

Scottish Water has rigid householders to be efficient as it works to maintain public water supply to customers.

It said nationwide reservoir storage levels remain at 81%, which is around average for the time of year.

Householders have ben urged to monitor water usage

But in eastern and southern areas such as Fife and the Scottish Borders, levels are below average.

Its advice included taking shorter sowers, turning the tap off when brushing teeth; using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded; using a watering can instead of a garden hose., and using a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to wash the car.Peter Farrer, chief operating officer, said: “We remain absolutely focused on ensuring customer supplies are maintained especially where the warm, dry weather has been experienced over a more prolonged period.

“Public water supply supports daily life around the clock and our national reservoir storage remains at a level where we can continue to meet requirements.