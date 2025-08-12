Waterstones unveils programme of free author events at Kirkcaldy store

A Kirkcaldy bookshop is set to welcome a host of authors through its doors for a series of free events.

Waterstones in the High Street has put together its own mini book festival with a programme that caters fans of many genres. It features well known names such as Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo - who hosted the popular BBC series series Jules and Greg's Wild Swim - as well as showcasing local authors.

The QA&As also give book fans a chance to put their own questions to their favourite authors.

The programme starts with Rosemary Cadden’s Dysart History on Tuesday, August 19 at 7:00pm. She is coming from Australia to talk about her book 'McDouall Stuart Hitches A Ride' and will be joined by The Dysart Trust for an evening full of history. The event is sold out.

Waterstones is hosting a series of free author events - pictured are Alice Watson, store manager (left) and Rowan Goodfellow, senior bookseller (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Legendary Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov is in store on Thursday, August 21. The man who penned the best selling 'Death and the Penguin' will discuss his new book 'Our Daily War' - the second volume of dispatches from the heart of the Russo-Ukrainian war continues.

Mhairi Blyth talks about her new book Ascent of a Woman on Tuesday, August 26. Her book spans three decades and is an unfiltered, candid account of her life.

A.D. Bergin is in town on Tuesday, September 2 chat about his thrilling new historic novel 'The Wicked of the Earth' followed by Cupar based author, Jennifer Read, on September 9 to discuss her debut novel 'The Masked Threat' which sees a series of murders set in Venice's Carnevale.

The programme continues with Gavin Francis taking a fascinating look at bridges across the world on Tuesday, September 16 and talking about his new book,'The Bridge Between Worlds

Store favourite , JD Oswald, makes a welcome return on Tuesday, September 23 with a dive into the world of horror writing and his new paperback 'Broken Ghosts'

Groundbreaking Scottish writer Callum McSorley comes on Tuesday, September 30 to speak about his new novel, 'Paperboy' while Waterstones celebrates 20 years of Stephanie Myers’ Twilight books with a return to its original romantasy, Twilight, with quizzes and cosplay competitions on Thursday, October 2.

Kirkcaldy-based author, Allison Meldrum, visits the store on Saturday October 4 to promote her crime novel 'Keep me Safe' in which an investigative journalist, dives into the disappearance of a high-profile missing person in her seaside town, and uncovers a tangled web of corruption, murder, and betrayal stretching back a decade.

There is a double bill on Monday, October 6 with Tom Newlands and Elspeth Wilson. Tom celebrates the huge success of Only Here, Only Now and Elspeth will chat about her debut novel, These Mortal Bodies.

Acclaimed crime writer Douglas Skelton is in store on Tuesday, October 7 to talk about his new book Ship of Thieves - a gripping historical crime thriller set on the high seas

As part of its Hallowe’en themed events, Waterstones has a night of spooky tales with Graeme Milne on Tuesday, October 14, and Scott O'Neill will be discuss his creepy gothic novel The Witch, the Seed and the Scalpel on the 21st. There is also a special celebration to launch local author Sara Cullen's debut novel Blood Red Sky on Tuesday, November 4.

The programme wraps with Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo in conversation on Tuesday, November 11 when they will speak about their new book, Wild Swim which is the follow-up to their hugely successful TV show.

> Full details at https://www.waterstones.com/bookshops/kirkcaldy