Wear your pyjamas and get free ice cream at Fife parlour

A Fife gelateria is giving away free ice cream to people who show up on Monday wearing their pyjamas.

Jannettas, in St Andrews, is marking Blue Monday (January 20) which is supposed to be the most depressing day of the year, by giving away ice cream between 9-11am.

From classics like Chocolate or Vanilla, to Orange & Mascarpone, Jannettas will have a range of 54 flavours on offer for customers to choose from. As Burns Night is just around the corner, Jannettas will introduce their limited-edition flavours including Haggis, Whisky and even Irun Bru Sorbet.

Owner Nicola Hazel said: “Whether ice cream is actually magic or it’s the properties of the good stuff that reduces stress, increases positive emotions and therefore gives out a release of energy; ice cream for breakfast is always a good idea and when it’s free it’s even better.

“I can’t think of a better way to fend off the January blues.”