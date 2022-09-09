Wedding days: Share in the special days for these couples from across Fife

3. Rachael Turner & David Reekie

After two postponed holidays scuppered David Reekie’s plans for a Florida proposal, he asked Rachael Turner to marry him on a visit to Alton Towers. The happy couple, who are both from Kirkcaldy, tied the knot earlier this summer on the banks of Kinghorn Loch. After initially looking at hotels, Rachael and David decided to throw many wedding traditions out of the window and held a big party at the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn on July 30, 2022. The ceremony took place outside, before a hog roast and Costco buffet and party in a marquee. Rachael, 29, said: “Our special day suited us perfectly, a big garden party with lots of food, lots of drink, music, friends and family and a ceremony added on." Rachael and David were joined by 100 guests to celebrate their special day.

Photo: Patrick Alexander