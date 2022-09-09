Wedding days: Share in the special days for these couples from across Fife

We are now offering newlyweds an opportunity to share their joy even more with our new feature.
As well as these stunning photographs, we’ve also got details of their big days … and some of the things that made them special.
If you would like your wedding to be included in future features, send images to [email protected]
Don’t forget to include full details of the bride and groom, where and when the wedding took place and please provide a daytime contact number.
These also feature in the print edition of the Fife Free Press, on sale now.
1. Gayle Robertson & Garry Gilfillan
It was a “truly perfect” day for Gayle Robertson when she married Garry Gilfillan on May 14, 2022. The finance manager and beauty therapist became husband and wife in front of 50 guests at Garvock House Hotel, Dunfermline. It was a second wedding for both Gayle and Garry, and the bride said the day “couldn’t have been more perfect from start to finish”. The 44-year-old said “this time was the right time”. Gayle’s sons Cameron and Adam Robertson gave her away, walking her down the aisle.
Photo: Amanda Gillespie
2. Gayle Robertson & Garry Gilfillan
There was a surprise for the happy couple, when instead of Gayle’s dad giving a father of the bride speech – with some present having already heard his father of the bride speech – 14-year-old Cameron stood up and gave a speech. Gayle said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked, speechless and so very proud of not only both of them for walking me down the aisle, but also for Cameron for doing that speech in front of 50 guests. I have never been prouder.” Garry, 43, and Gayle were joined by a further 40 guests for the evening celebrations.
Photo: Amanda Gillespie
3. Rachael Turner & David Reekie
After two postponed holidays scuppered David Reekie’s plans for a Florida proposal, he asked Rachael Turner to marry him on a visit to Alton Towers. The happy couple, who are both from Kirkcaldy, tied the knot earlier this summer on the banks of Kinghorn Loch. After initially looking at hotels, Rachael and David decided to throw many wedding traditions out of the window and held a big party at the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn on July 30, 2022. The ceremony took place outside, before a hog roast and Costco buffet and party in a marquee. Rachael, 29, said: “Our special day suited us perfectly, a big garden party with lots of food, lots of drink, music, friends and family and a ceremony added on." Rachael and David were joined by 100 guests to celebrate their special day.
Photo: Patrick Alexander
4. Claire Fletcher & Chris Jones
A mutual love of travel saw Claire Fletcher and Chris Jones marry abroad earlier this year. Claire, formerly of Cairneyhill, and Chris, from Edinburgh, were married at Chateau Fengari, near Bordeaux, France in April. The wedding was an intimate affair with around 50 guests in attendance. Claire, a theatre marketing director, said the lead up to the wedding was very relaxed with an intimate gathering of family and close friends. The couple opted for a humanist ceremony as they both wanted to have an input into the ceremony and keep it relaxed and simple.
Photo: Camilla J Hards