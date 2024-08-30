Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifers have been urged to shop local - and support the businesses on their doorstep.

The call comes as part of Scotland Loves Local week - a seven-day campaign to highlight the work taking place to make communities fit for the future, underpinned by critical local support.

And choosing to shop in local businesses across our town centres is key to that message.

Burntisland based business, Macauley's Fruit and Veg Merchant has vowed to play its part in helping boost the local economy by making the Scotland Loves Local Pledge, promising to prioritise spending with local enterprises whenever it can.

Ross MacAuley in his Burntisland business, Macauley's Fruit and Veg Merchant, is a supporter of the Fife Gift Card (Pic: Submitted)

Ross Macauley, is one of a number of small business owners in Fife who has supported the Fife Gift Card, since it was launched and which is part of the Scotland Loves Local initiative encouraging local spending in shops, restaurants and attractions.

Many Fife businesses especially local independents like Macauley's, have welcomed this initiative by Fife Council to provide business support that makes ‘buying local’ easier.

Ross said: "Iin this line of business, fresh seasonal produce from local suppliers is very important to our customers. Working with a number of local growers means that we can offer fruit and veg that has often been picked only hours before. It also means that we're able to stock more unusual or heritage varieties that are not available in the supermarkets.

"We enjoy working directly with local independent businesses and start-ups too. Our jams are made for us in Pittenweem and local honey is always a best-selling product for us. This week we have introduced a coffee roasted in Aberdour to our shelves - there's always new things to discover from Fife's vibrant range of food producers."

Local authorities, businesses and individuals across the country are being urged to make the Scotland Loves Local Pledge.

It states: “We will choose local, prioritising the people and businesses around us at every opportunity.”

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the organisation which spearheads Scotland Loves Local with support from the Scottish Government, believes millions of pounds more can be injected into regional economies if more residents think local first.

For more information, please go to www.lovelocal.scot and if you are interested in purchasing a Fife Gift Card or you are a local retailer that is interested in accepting the gift card, go to www.fifegiftcard.com. You can buy it, see where to spend it or sign up your business here.

Kimberley Guthrie, chief officer, said: “We are delighted to see Macauley's sign the Scotland Loves Pledge and publicly demonstrate its commitment to supporting local businesses. The power of choosing local more often - whether that be residents doing so in their daily lives or businesses supporting other local businesses - is transformational.

“Greater support for local enterprises protects jobs and businesses. And that support underpins the tireless work taking place to help communities adapt to our ever-changing world, seizing opportunities to innovate, invest and make our communities better places to live, work and visit.”

Scotland Loves Local Week, which runs from August 26 until September 1 highlights the critical difference that choosing local makes to building stronger, more sustainable, communities. It will highlight work taking place by the likes of community organisations, Business Improvement Districts and social enterprises.