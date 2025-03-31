Well-known Greener Kirkcaldy handyperson Gary Wallace retires after almost 5000 home visits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After seven and a half years, Greener Kirkcaldy handyperson Gary Wallace has hung his final curtain.

Gary retired from his role working for the community-led charity, as part of the Cosy Kingdom energy advice service, on Friday.

He has completed 4800 visits to homes across central and west Fife – hand delivering more than 21,000 energy saving lightbulbs, hanging more than 3000 sets of curtains and draught proofing hundreds of doors and windows.

Working during the Covid lockdown posed a different challenge as Gary became part of a team of four staff who worked to cook and distribute around 10,000 meals to families all over Kirkcaldy as part of the emergency response to the pandemic.

Greener Kirkcaldy handyperson, Gary Wallace, is retiring after seven and a half years working with Cosy Kingdom initiative. (Pic: contributed)

Gary said: “Working for Greener Kirkcaldy has been really worthwhile. The thing that keeps you going through the challenges is realising how much of a difference you are making.

"I’ve helped people who are forced to go from room to room with a single lightbulb. I’ve delivered microwaves to people who were living on cold tins of soup, which means that they can enjoy hot meals again.”

Gary is not sure what he will do in his retirement but he certainly won’t be sitting still.

He said: “I’m looking forward to some long lies and not being dictated to by my alarm clock. But I also would like to find a way to mentor young people. I am looking into some college courses and I might find a wee workshop where I can take on some new hobbies.

“I’m also looking forward to spending time with my kids and grandkids and helping them with their own homes and gardens.”

Bruce McCall, service manager at Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Gary is truly one of a kind and we’ll miss having him in the team. Everyone at Greener Kirkcaldy and the wider Cosy Kingdom partnership wishes him a long and happy retirement.

“I should say the impressive impact he has made for households across west and central Fife is doubled by his fellow handyperson Julian Jenkins. And happily, we’ve had an encouraging response to our advert for a new handyperson.

“Gary is leaving some big shoes to fill but we’re confident that we can find the right person to take on this important role.”