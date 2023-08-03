Well-travelled Kirkcaldy couple celebrate milestone Diamond Wedding anniversary

Eddie and Linda Carr, of Station Court, celebrated their 60th anniversary on Wednesda, August 2. Councillor Alistair Cameron presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Col Jim Kinloch represented the Fife Lieutenancy.

They were both born in Kirkcaldy in 1946. Eddie attended Pathhead School and Linda attended Sinclairtown Primar, and they both enjoyed Scottish Country Dancing at the YWCA. However, they first met during their final year at Templehall Secondary School. One morning whilst cycling to work, Eddie was so surprised to see Linda walking up St Clair Street that he fell off his bike. When asked how they met, Linda says she dragged Eddie out of the gutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were married by the Rev John Huskie in Templehall Church. The couple have a daughter and a son. They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Eddie and Linda Carr, of Station Court Kirkcaldy, celebrated their Diamond Wedding on Wednesday, August 2 (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Eddie joined the RAF in May 1964, as an airman in the Supply trade and retired as a squadron leader in 1996. He was then posted to RAF Leuchars where he took up an RAFR post, administering RAF Air Cadet until retiring in 2014. Since his retirement, Eddie has volunteered with the RAF Air Cadets at 661 Volunteer Gliding Squadron.

Linda became a civil servant after their children left home. She enjoyed various jobs at home and abroad but her favourite appointment was Technical Librarian on 43 (Fighter) Squadron at RAF Leuchars until the squadron was disbanded in July 2009. Linda retired in 2012.

They returned to Kirkcaldy in 2017 following a life of travel with the RAF. They spent 7 years in Germany and 2 years in Sardinia. However, their favourite overseas posting was to the ANZUK Force in Singapore. They spent two and a half years there working and living with other Commonwealth forces.

In 2007, after many years of persuasion, Linda and Eddie enjoyed a cruise to the Caribbean. Since then, they have enjoyed cruises to many parts of the world and have more planned.