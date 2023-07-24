Wemyss Ware cats designed by Griselda Hill (Pic: Submitted)

The 12 little cats, produced at her Ceres pottery, are hand painted with native wild flowers, and are currently being auctioned. The first tranche of four cats have been sold for £393 - eight are still to go under the hammer.

Sarah Davidson who chairs Sustainable Cupar said “We are very grateful to Griselda for this generous gift. The River Eden project is important to local people, through donations like this and eventually getting the funding needed for the source-to-sea project we will make a difference to the health of the whole river.”

One of the cats is decorated with Water Crowfoot, a native river plant. In recent times it has stopped growing in the Eden as it flows through Cupar - the river used to be a vibrant green colour due to this plant.

Water Crowfoot is essential for oxygenation of the water and also gives good cover for fish. The group is currently trying to find out why this plant does not now grow in the river, and efforts are underway to reseed the river in the hope that Water Crowfoot will soon be re-established.

The Eden stretches from near Gateside to the estuary at Guardbridge. The steering group is a collaboration between many groups, including Sustainable Cupar, Eden Angling Association, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, St Andrews University, local communities and schools.