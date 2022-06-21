Wemyss Ware goblet sent to Queen to mark Platinum Jubilee

Griselda Hill Pottery dispatched the first of just 70 unique goblets to Windsor Castle, and received a letter of thanks in return.

The Queen already owns a collection of the famous Wemyss Ware which the pottery has produced for the past 40 years.

The pottery is based in Ceres, but Wemyss Ware is very much part of Kirkcaldy’s history - it was first produced in the Lang Toun in 1882.

The goblet produced by Wemyss Ware

Griselda Hill, who owns the pottery, decided to mark the jubilee by making 70 goblets.

They all feature the famous Wemyss Ware cabbage rose.

A letter of thanks from Lady in Waiting, Susan Hussey, said the Queen had “great please in accepting” the “beautiful” goblet designed and painted by Elaine Syme.

From back left: standing: Griselda Hill, Roseanne Hoy. Seated: Rena Simpson, Elaine Syme.

She also received a photograph of the production team and thanked them for “continuing the tradition of creating a special Wemyss Ware piece to mark this most historic occasion.”

The company has made three Wemyss Ware goblets over the decades - one in Kirkcaldy for Queen Victoria, and the others in Ceres for the Queen’s Diamond and Platinum jubilees.

The company’s royal connections also saw it create goblets to celebrate the weddings of Princes William and Harry.

The Platinum Jubilee goblets cost £460 and each is numbered.

Wemyss Ware remains best known for its cats - its best sellers.

Their smiles and characters have delighted generations of collectors.

The pottery also produces pigs and cockerels as well as a range of gift and table ware.

Wemyss Ware remains highly collectable, and many of its items are much sought after.

Wemyss Ware originated in the late 19th century. Its original and vibrant style was the result of a meeting between Robert Heron, the pottery owner, and Karel Nekola.

Heron invited Nekola, a decorator from Bohemia, to Scotland after returning from a grand tour of Europe.

He was made head of the decorating shop at the age of 25.