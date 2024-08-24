Wendy celebrates 25 years of service with Kinghorn's Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

Wendy is pictured with directors Tommy and Steven Wallace and her colleagues.

There was a surprise for an employee at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park as she marked a quarter of a century at the park.

Wendy Stevens, who looks after accounts and payroll at the Kinghorn business, was presented with gift vouchers for a weekend getaway, cake, balloons and cards from the staff and directors at the park last week marking her 25 years service.

Wendy explained that having joined Pettycur Bay as a bookkeeper in 2000 she soon discovered that she absolutely loved the job and the people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “It’s been fantastic, I can’t believe 25 years have gone by.

“I took the job here as a change from customer services when I was made redundant from my previous role, and I haven’t looked back.

"Although my job is mainly accounts and payroll, I also help with reception doing the many jobs required there to keep the park ticking along.”

Over the years Wendy studied business administration, with travel and tourism, at college, adding this to her repertoire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy continued: “During my time at Pettycur I've loved seeing the business progress. The Wallace family have bought Kinghorn Harbour, they’ve built the Bay Hotel, they’ve bought the Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links, and now they're building a new work shop and self catering development that I can't wait to see when it's all finished."

Wendy has also featured on BBC Scotland’s fly on the wall TV series, Life on the Bay, which is filmed at the holiday park and has run for three series.

"I was surprised to be featured on Life on the Bay,” she said.

"I really wasn’t expecting that. The programme makers did a little feature on the tablet that I make every year for the cake stall at the annual caravan show weekend in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was filmed making it and talking about the recipe. I’ve been doing this stall for many years now and I thoroughly enjoy it.”

Outside of work, Wendy enjoys days in Edinburgh and Glasgow eating out and having cocktails. She also makes her own candles. Her own favourite place to go on holiday is Cyprus, for its sunny weather and delicious food.

“I am very grateful for all the lovely gifts I’ve been given,” she said. “Bring on the next twenty five years!”

Tommy Wallace, director, said: “Our congratulations go to Wendy. She's a much valued, and much respected member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are very lucky in having many staff on what would be considered long service in today’s working world. Most of our staff are local to the area as well. We really are like one big extended family here. Well done Wendy, and thanks again for your service!”