The Hive LGBT+ hub will welcome actor and singer Claire Sweeney to its Whytescauseway base as part of its Fife Pride afterparty. The West End star, currently appearing in ITV’s hit soap, will appear alongside a number of homegrown talent at the event.

Claire will be known to many for her portrayal of Lindsey Corkhill on Channel 4's Brookside, and she has also played Roxie Hart in Chicago, and starred in touring productions of Guys and Dolls, Tell Me on a Sunday, Legally Blonde, and Educating Rita.

She was also a panellist on ITV's Loose Women and presented 60 Minute Makeover.

Claire Sweeney performs at the Rainbow Honours 2023 (Pic: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

This year’s Fife Pride will take place on Saturday, June 29 with the Hive’s Afterparty taking place between 7.00pm and 1.00am.

A year on from Love + Harmony taking over the hub, Lindsey Williamson, who is the director of the Hive said that now is the time to put their own stamp on the event.

She said: “It's clearly the biggest event of the year, so we wanted to try to really put the Hive on the map. We had thought about who we could come in who has a history with performing at Prides and for LGBT+ people. I did some research and we came up with Claire Sweeney.

“We really pushed the boat out thinking about what we wanted. We wanted somebody who would not just be a face, but also do a performance.”

Also appearing on the day are Kel and the Ka Hulas, the Fabulous Cherry West and ABBA tribute act Dynamo Divas. Lindsey said that the evening is an opportunity to highlight some local talent.

Lindsey said: “It's not just about Claire - it's a good opportunity for us to also put some of the local bands and Scottish talent on the map as well.“

Youth Pride will also take place at the hub between 12.00pm and 4.00pm, organised in conjunction with Fife Pride - with the venue hosting a wide range of entertainment for all ages including face painting, live performers, karaoke and even a candy machine. The Hive LGBT+ hub Fife Pride merchandise is also available now at the hub.