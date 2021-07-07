West Ham United visit Fife for pre-season camp
West Ham United players have been making the most of their time in Fife this week, while on a pre-season camp.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:34 pm
While not on the training pitches in St Andrews, United players have been out running on West Sands and cycling around the Old Course, getting fit for the next Premier League season.
David Moyes’ side started training on Monday.
The Hammers are looking to build on the success of last season when they finished sixth – just two points off the Champions League places.