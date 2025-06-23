Wet weather failed to dampen spirits for Leven's Rose Queen revival

This year there were three Rose Queens and three Rose Kings. (Pic: contributed)

Despite wet weather and a change of plans to move events indoors, the tradition of the Leven Rose Queen was revived recently.

The event, which had not taken place since 2019, made a come back on Saturday, June 14 with a special twist to mark the 100th anniversary of Letham Glen.

Instead of there being just a Rose Queen from one of Leven’s three primary schools, for 2025 there were in fact three Rose Queens and three Rose Kings – one pair from each school.

The decision to bring back the Rose Queen tradition, which had come to an end due to the Covid pandemic, was made by Leven Community Council who organised the recent events.

It had been planned for the children to take part in a procession from Carberry House to Letham Glen on the Saturday where the crowning ceremony would have taken place followed by an afternoon of fun and entertainment for all to enjoy in the Glen.

However, the difficult decision was made on the Friday to cancel the parade element and move the ceremony and entertainment indoors as heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast.

Leven was under a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on the Saturday and it was decided moving things into The Centre was the best option to ensure the Rose Queen could still go ahead and didn’t have to be cancelled completely.

This year’s Kings and Queens were, from St Agatha’s – Declan Oates and Eilidh Needham; from Parkhill – Harris Anderson and Rihanna Westwater; and from Mountfleurie – Jasper Wilson and Ella Clark.

They were accompanied by ten attendants from their school for the occasion.

Steph, secretary of Leven Community Council, said: “It turned out to be a great and exceptionally busy day.

"The amount of people that came out to support the event was just amazing and we are very grateful for the support.

"Although it wasn’t what we had planned, we feel it was still brilliant with the entertainment, stalls and of course, the children taking part in the Rose Queen.

The Rose Queen tradition returned this year, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Letham Glen. (Pic: contributed)

"The children enjoy a party at night with a revolving photo booth, sweetie table, buffet and DJ – they partied their socks off!

"We would like to express thanks to the following groups/businesses who helped make the day possible: BRAG, the Heritage Railway, O’Brien Decorators, Cooks Skip Hire, Fife Council, Beachcomber, The Centre Leven and all the staff, Jolly Jigglers, Nichola Janes and iCle Events.”

Before its most recent end in 2019, Leven Rose Queen was one of Fife’s longest running community events.

The summer crowning tradition dates back to 1938 when the first Rose Queen was crowned.

The event ran into difficulties in the late 1960s and there was no Rose Queen in the 1970s. However, the ceremony was resurrected in 1980 when Leven Community Council was formed.

It took place each year on the second Saturday in June until 2019 with a Primary 7 pupil being selected from one of the town’s three primary schools to be Leven Rose Queen.

The Rose Queen would usually be accompanied by her court including attendants, herald, crown bearer, page boys and flower girls.