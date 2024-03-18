Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small add Fife gig to their 2025 UK tour - this is when tickets go on sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish music legends Wet Wet Wet have announced a show at a Fife theatre as part of their 2025 UK tour. The chart-topping stars will be joined by Heather Small for the gigs which include a night at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Friday, February 7 - and tickets go on sale from this week. Fans can book their seats from 109:00am on Friday via www.Ticketmaster.co.uk

The Wets are back on the road after a sold-out tour earlier this year which saw them perform to tens of thousands across the country. Featuring founding member Graeme Clark, accompanied as ever by long-standing guitarist Graeme Duffin, and fronted by Kevin Simm, the band will perform two sets of dates in 2025 with the first run being in January/February followed by another in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Wets’ will bring to the stage their catalogue of legendary and defining hits, including the likes of ‘Sweet Little Mystery’, ‘Angel Eyes’, ‘Goodnight Girl’, ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’, ‘Sweet Surrender’, ‘Julia Says’ and more. They will also perform the ubiquitous hit ‘Love Is All Around’, their cover of The Troggs’ 1960s song, which this May, celebrates 30 years since it became the soundtrack to the summer of 1994.

Wet, Wet, Wet will be joined by Heather Small on their UK tour next year (Pic: Submitted)

Recorded for the Richard Curtis film Four Weddings and a Funeral, the song became a monumental worldwide hit which spent an incredible 15 consecutive weeks at No.1 on the UK Singles Chart, an all-time record for a British artist that still stands. The band appeared on Top of the Pops an incredible 19 times in 1994 – their 56 appearances in total on the programme also being a record for a Scottish act.

Special guest Heather Small will be opening all their shows. She rose to fame as the lead vocalist of M People, and is best known for hits like ‘Moving on Up’ and ‘Search for the Hero.’ Graeme Clark explained the tie-up: “We were headlining a festival in Dubai recently where we bumped into Heather and we are absolutely delighted that she’s accepted our invitation to join us as special guest on all of our tour dates next year.”