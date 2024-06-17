Whaling industry memory bank brings workshop to Fife to capture untold stories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former whalers, their families and the wider community are invited to attend a workshop in Fife this weekend to help create the Whalers' Memory Bank. It takes place at the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther on Sunday (June 23)

The new digital time capsule will tell the stories of veterans of the whaling industry, in their own words. The workshops will gather stories from as many people as possible that will help form the Memory Bank, ensuring that this largely untold part of Scottish history isn't forgotten and that their stories are shared with as broad an audience as possible. Members of the public who don't have a direct connection to whaling are also welcome to attend.

The workshops form part of a project launched last summer by the South Georgia Heritage Trust and the South Georgia Museum. Since then, the museum has been busy collecting hundreds of stories, photographs and memorabilia from the former whaling communities - the response has been amazing.

Sunday 23 June it will be at fisheries museum to run a workshop from 11.00am until 12.30 as well as a drop-in session for general visitors to the museum from 1.30-3.30pm. Each workshop will last about an hour and a half.

A whale being processed at Grytviken in 1959 (Pic: South Georgia Museum)

Helen Balfour, community engagement officer for the Memory Bank said: “The story of modern whaling in the Southern Hemisphere is a controversial one with British companies playing a key role in the industry. These companies had a largely Scottish workforce, with many from Shetland. Now, only a dwindling number of men survive that have first-hand memories of this industry, an integral part of Scottish and Shetland’s social history.

“As someone from a family with many connections to whaling, I am conscious that this is story well known to some but not one that is more widely understood or discussed. We don’t only want to delve into the stories of whalers, we want to explore questions such as: why was whaling so important? how did it help power the world between the wars, and what was it like to live, and work from the remote island of South Georgia in the Southern Ocean?

“We have already done some workshops in Shetland in May where we really learnt a lot from whalers, their families and the community. We want to continue that work and hope to see as many people as possible to help us shape and tell this hidden piece of Scotland’s social history.”

Linda Fitzpatrick, head curator at the Scottish Fisheries Museum who is also helping with the wider collections management of the project added: “This unique project has many features that resonate with the work we do at the Scottish Fisheries Museum to engage audiences with topics relating to the heritage and development of fishing technologies, including whaling.

Whalers' Memory Bank montage (Pic: South Georgia Museum)