Slather on your Factor 50, Love Island is back.

The hugely popular show returns for its seventh series on Monday 28 June on ITV2.

Laura Whitmore will return to present the show – which will be filmed at the iconic Mallorcan villa.

The Love Island 2021 cast has been revealed (ITV/Joel Anderson)

And the ‘voice’ of Love Island, Iain Stirling, will be back with his hilarious voiceover.

There will be fire pit gatherings, shouts of ‘I’ve got a text!’, shocking recouplings, and heads will turn.

And one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned the Love Island winners 2021.

Also confirmed to be returning on ITV2 is Love Island: Aftersun, with Laura Whitmore hosting live from London.

Shannon Singh from Fife has joined the cast of Love Island 2021 (Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson)

She will catch up with islanders as they leave the villa, get the inside scoop from friends and family, and unseen footage will be shown.

‘I couldn’t look her in the eye!’

Laura Whitmore says: “I am so excited to be back hosting. It’s been a year where I think we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives and I think everyone is ready for Love Island to be back – myself included.”

Laura – who recently had a baby with co-host Iain Stirling – confesses she hasn’t met the new islanders yet, but has heard from crew they are “incredible”.

She says the hardest part of the show is the dumpings. “I find it really hard. I found it really hard after Casa Amor.

"Last year when I knew Callum was coming back with Molly Mae and I had to walk in there, and I saw Shaughna… I knew he’s walking in with another girl.

"All I wanted to say was run… but obviously I can’t do that. I couldn’t look her in the eye.”

Who are the cast of Love Island 2021?

The full cast going into the villa have been announced! They are:

- Sharon Gaffka, 25 from Oxford

- Aaron Francis, 24 from London

- Liberty Poole, 21 from Birmingham

- Hugo Hammond, 24, from Hampshire

- Shannon Singh, 22 from Fife

- Jake Cornish, 24 from Weston-super-Mare

- Kaz Kamwi, 26 from Essex

- Brad McClelland, 26 from Northumberland

- Chloe Burrows, 25 from Bicester

- Toby Aromolaran, 22 from Essex

- Faye Winter, 26 from Devon

But, if you’re familiar with Love Island, you’ll know new islanders will be thrown in to spice things up along the way. Not to mention, a whole new batch for Casa Amor.

Who is Love Island’s Shannon Singh from Fife?

Shannon Singh, believed to be from Glenrothes in Fife, is a “fiery” model and DJ who describes herself as a party girl.

Shannon says: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Having the summer of a lifetime.

"I just think it’s going to be jokes, it’s going to be hilarious. I’m not expecting too much, I’m just going to take everything with a pinch of salt.”

The 22-year-old says a few famous footballers have slid into her DMs – and her celebrity crushes are Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling.

"I’m very competitive,” she says, “I’m a party girl, I love going out. I’m very social.”

But she's hoping to settle down soon – with a plan to have kids by the age of 27.

What time does Love Island UK start?

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub/STV Player.