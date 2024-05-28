Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 153rd anniversary of Markinch Highland Games will take place in the town’s John Dixon Park this Sunday when visitors from all over the world are expected to attend the first event of the summer season in Fife.

The games host the oldest pipe band contest in Scotland with the winners’ names on the impressive Burgh Shield dating back 100 years - a total of 17 bands have entered including Fife Police band. This year’s Chieftain will be former world professional sprint champion George McNeil.

There will be a quality line up in the heavy events with all the top strongmen on the circuit set to do battle in the various disciplines including shot putt, hammer and caber. There will also be solo piping contests for juniors and adults while outside the main arena a full programme of Highland dancing will take place.

There is a full programme of athletic events for both Open and Youth competitors with the top prize of £200 going to the winner of the Open 90 metres handicap which will be run on a Chariots of Fire type string-laned track - the only one of it's kind remaining on the Scottish Games circuit.

Action from the 2017 Markinch Highland Games (Pic: George McLuskie)

The main event for the cyclists will be the Scottish 8000 metres grass track Championship.which has produced some thrilling finishes in the last few years.