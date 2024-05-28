What to see at Markinch Highland Games this weekend – from bands to heavyweights
and live on Freeview channel 276
The games host the oldest pipe band contest in Scotland with the winners’ names on the impressive Burgh Shield dating back 100 years - a total of 17 bands have entered including Fife Police band. This year’s Chieftain will be former world professional sprint champion George McNeil.
There will be a quality line up in the heavy events with all the top strongmen on the circuit set to do battle in the various disciplines including shot putt, hammer and caber. There will also be solo piping contests for juniors and adults while outside the main arena a full programme of Highland dancing will take place.
There is a full programme of athletic events for both Open and Youth competitors with the top prize of £200 going to the winner of the Open 90 metres handicap which will be run on a Chariots of Fire type string-laned track - the only one of it's kind remaining on the Scottish Games circuit.
The main event for the cyclists will be the Scottish 8000 metres grass track Championship.which has produced some thrilling finishes in the last few years.
The schedule also includes fun races for children of all ages and their parents, as well stalls, trade stands and side shows. The pipe band contest gets underway at 11am, with Highland Dancing and Solo Piping at 10.30am with all the track and field events kicking off at 12.30pm. The not to be missed march past of the massed bands takes place at approx 5.15pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.