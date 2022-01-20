Catch Drag Race favourite at the Usher Hall

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

STAND-UP: Kevin Bridges - A Work In Progress

On February 1, The Stand​ Comedy Club on York Place welcomes it​’s favourite son​,​ Kevin Bridges​,​ back for an intimate performance featuring​ brand new material from Scotland's biggest comedy export​ on​.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenn Adamson as Strat, Martha Kirby as Raven and the cast of Bat Out Of Hell, coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse

DRAG: ​RuPaul's Drag Race UK - Series 2 Tour

Drag ​royalty​ head to ​the Usher Hall on February 5 for an evening of endless ‘eleganza’ extravaganza​. ​Expect the unexpected from this glittering tour featuring UK Season 2 finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Scotland’s Laurence Chaney, along with stars from Drag Race UK.

SPOKEN WORD: ​Jason Fox​ -​ Life At The Limit​, ​A story of Special Forces soldiering

Ex-special forces soldier, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of ​the No 1​ bestseller Battle Scars​,​ Jason Fox bring​s to​ the​ Queen's Hall​,​​ on February 8, the​ remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS).

MUSICAL: Bat Out of Hell

It​ has​ electrified audiences in London, New York and Germany, ​now, Jim Steinman’s spectacular musical ​roars onto the stage of The Playhouse from February 8-19. Bringing to life the legendary anthems of Steinman and Meat Loaf, this critically-acclaimed production combines the magic and excitement of a musical with the energy of rock ‘n’ roll. Join Strat, the forever young leader of rebellious gang ‘The Lost’ as he falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

THEATRE: The Dresser

Julian Clary and ​Olivier Award-winner ​Matthew Kelly star in ​a​ funny and affectionate portrait of backstage life​, from February 15-19​ at The King's.​ Kelly stars as an ageing actor manager, known to his loyal acting company as ‘Sir’, who is struggling to cling on to his sanity and complete his ​227th performance of King Lear.​ ​Sir’s devoted dresser ensures that in spite of everything, the show goes on.

Gordon Ramsey's Bread Street Kitchen an Bar

FAMILY: Toy Story - Film with Live Orchestra

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story will be presented live in concert for the first time at the Usher Hall on February 16. The event features a screening of the film with Randy Newman’s musical score performed live to the film by the Novello Orchestra. Ever wonder what toys do when people aren't around? Toy Story answers that question with a fantastic fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger.

FAMILY: Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Celebrate the music of David Bowie at the Usher Hall

It’s time to start believing​, one of the country's ​most magical new musical​s​ flies into the Festival Theatre for ​eight performances ​from February 16-20. When the three orphaned Rawlins children are reluctantly evacuated from London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price, they have no idea what adventures lie ahead​ - Eglantine ​is ​a trainee witch​. Expect familiar songs such as Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing​ and​ The Beautiful Briny.

CONCERT: The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

At the O2 Academy on February 17, get ready to be moved with Festival of The Dead’s brand-new show, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, an evening of glorious mashup of head-banging hits, classical instruments and an abundance of candles. Featuring a 13-piece Chamber Orchestra reimagining some of the most well-known and well-loved rock and metal songs from the likes of Metallica, Led Zeppelin and Rage Against the Machine.

EATING OUT: ​Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen and Bar

​Just to be clear, despite its name, everyone's favourite sweary Scots chef has located ​his first Edinburgh restaurant ​on St Andrew Square​. The Bread Street Kitchen is a modern all-day restaurant ​offering classic Gordon Ramsay dishes​ such as ​Beef Wellingto​n, ​traditional fish ​and ​chips, rare-breed steaks and seasonal salads. ​Lunch, dinner and late night drinks​ are served seven​ days a week.

MUSICAL: ​The Rocky Horror Show

Join Woody and Buzz for Toy Story In Concert at the Usher Hall

Don your fishnets and look out your basques, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical​ is back at The King's from February 21-26. S​tarring Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba as Brad, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean ​American ​college kids​, ​who by a twist of fate meet the charismatic Dr Frank​ ​’n’​ ​Furter and go on an adventure they’ll never forget​. Let's Time-Warp!

​TRIBUTE: The ​Bowie Experience

​Celebrate the life and music of David Bowie at the Usher Hall on February 22 with the ​Bowie Experience​,​ a spectacular concert celebrating the sound and vision of​ the Thin White Duke.​ A must see for all Bowie fans, the latest production features all the hits ​and bring​s​ the golden years of David Bowie to ​Edinburgh once again.

​LIVE: ​The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - Live at Leith Theatre

Join Gabriel Utterson as he enters a world of dark duplicity to uncover the identity of the mysterious Mr Hyde and the hold he has over Utterson’s old friend Dr Jekyll.

​Set in Edinburgh, this hybrid National Theatre of Scotland production​ at Leith Theatre from February 25-27, will find audiences entering a live​ film set ​​to ​witness the simultaneous creation and screening in this one-off experience.​

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription