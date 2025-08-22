​What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife

Dylan Moran in Manhattan in 2004 (Pic: Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)

August 22

T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Stevie McCrorie is at PJ Molloys (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Pink/Erasure tribute double bill, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

August 23

Blor, Styx, Kirkcaldy - tribute to Blur

Bitter Sweet: Sabrina & Olivier, Adam Smith Theatre

August 24

The Tremeloes, CISWO Glenrothes

Rock The Rovers, Styx, Kirkcaldy -Velour Amour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State Of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbos, Steph, The Diversions, Buick 55s, Charles Wood, Albo.

August 28

Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 29

Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

August 30

Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back, King's Kirkcaldy

Clark Stewart, Fife Arms

Chris Reeve, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

Saving All my Love For You, Adam Smith Theatre

The Vaselines, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

August 31

An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes

September 3-4

Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 4

Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 5 In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Singin’I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Still Marillion, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

September 6

Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 8

Pink Floyd At Pompeii - movie screening at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 8-13

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 11

Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

September 11-13

Dalgety Bay Players: Disney High School Musical, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Dunfermline Dramatic Society: The Ghost Train, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

September 12-13

Dance Academy Showcase, Lochgelly Centre

September 12

Ben Ottewell, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

September 13

The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews

The Lorna Brooks Band, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 18

Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 19 & 20

Boys, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - from the same team which brought The Collie’s Shed to the venue

September 19

Music: Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Black Cat Bone, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

September 20

Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Man’s Best friend, Adam Smith Theatre

Stevie McCrorie, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

September 21

Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 24

Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 25

The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

September 26

Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

September 27

Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Queen: A Dazzling Tribute, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

October 1

Stars Of Irish Country, Lochgelly Centre

October 3

Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The Freddie & Queen Experience, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

October 4

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

Arcari Hypnotist, Adam Smith Theatre

October 10

Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Women In Rock, Rothes Halls.

October 11

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show, Adam Smith Theatre

Hotel California, Eagles’ tribute, Rothes Halls

Ultimate 70s Show, Lochgelly Centre

October 12

ELO/The Beatles Beyond, CISWSO Glenrothes

Nik Kershaw: Musings & Lyrics,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

October 16

Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre

Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience by Xenna, Rothes Halls

Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

October 17

Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre