What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife
There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.
August 22
T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Pink/Erasure tribute double bill, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 23
Blor, Styx, Kirkcaldy - tribute to Blur
Bitter Sweet: Sabrina & Olivier, Adam Smith Theatre
August 24
The Tremeloes, CISWO Glenrothes
Rock The Rovers, Styx, Kirkcaldy -Velour Amour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State Of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbos, Steph, The Diversions, Buick 55s, Charles Wood, Albo.
August 28
Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 29
Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 30
Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back, King's Kirkcaldy
Clark Stewart, Fife Arms
Chris Reeve, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
Saving All my Love For You, Adam Smith Theatre
The Vaselines, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
August 31
An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes
September 3-4
Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 4
Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 5 In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Singin’I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Still Marillion, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
September 6
Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 8
Pink Floyd At Pompeii - movie screening at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 8-13
Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 11
Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
September 11-13
Dalgety Bay Players: Disney High School Musical, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Dunfermline Dramatic Society: The Ghost Train, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
September 12-13
Dance Academy Showcase, Lochgelly Centre
September 12
Ben Ottewell, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
September 13
The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews
The Lorna Brooks Band, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 18
Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 19 & 20
Boys, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - from the same team which brought The Collie’s Shed to the venue
September 19
Music: Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Black Cat Bone, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
September 20
Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Man’s Best friend, Adam Smith Theatre
Stevie McCrorie, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
September 21
Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 24
Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 25
The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
September 26
Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
September 27
Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Queen: A Dazzling Tribute, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
October 1
Stars Of Irish Country, Lochgelly Centre
October 3
Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
The Freddie & Queen Experience, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
October 4
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
Arcari Hypnotist, Adam Smith Theatre
October 10
Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Women In Rock, Rothes Halls.
October 11
Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show, Adam Smith Theatre
Hotel California, Eagles’ tribute, Rothes Halls
Ultimate 70s Show, Lochgelly Centre
October 12
ELO/The Beatles Beyond, CISWSO Glenrothes
Nik Kershaw: Musings & Lyrics,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
October 16
Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre
Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience by Xenna, Rothes Halls
Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
October 17
Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre