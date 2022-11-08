Where Remembrance Sunday parades and services will take place in the Kirkcaldy area

On Friday, November 11 people throughout the area will join with those across the country to take part in a two minute silence at 11am.

November 13 is Remembrance Sunday and communities will pay their respects with services at war memorials and cenotaphs in their towns and villages.

In Kirkcaldy, the parade will muster at the Town House at 10.30am and begin marching to the war memorial.

Parades and services of remembrance will take place at war memorials across the Kingdom on Sunday, November 13. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The service will be led by Captain Andrew Manley, commanding officer of the Salvation Army.

It will include a two minute silence at 11am, the Last Post and wreath laying by dignitaries as well as ex-servicemen and women and community groups.

Refreshments after this year’s parade and service will take place in the TA Centre in Hunter Street.

The parade in Burntisland starts at Harbour Place/High Street at 10.15am making its way to Burntisland Parish Church for a service at 10.45am led by Rev. Russell Barr.

Burntisland Pipe Band will lead the procession.

Following the church service, the procession will make its way from the church to Burntisland War Memorial for a short service there at noon.

It will then return to Harbour Place.

Along the road in Kinghorn the service of remembrance, led by Rev. Jim Reid, will begin at 10am in the Kirk by the Sea.

Piper Kenny Reid will lead the procession up Harbour Road at 10.45am for the war memorial. The minute silence will be timed as close to 11am as the event’s timings allow. Bill Webster will play the Last Post and Reveille. Kenny Reid will play the Flowers of the Forest. Following events at the war memorial, the public are invited into the church hall at the war memorial for a warming cuppa and soup, provided and served by the Scouts.

In Cardenden the parade, led by a piper, will leave from the Railway Tavern at 10.40am, making its way to the village’s war memorial. There a service will be conducted by the local minister and priest. After the service the procession will head back to the Railway Tavern where there will be free soup, sandwiches, teas and coffees available.