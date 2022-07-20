Which rich Kirkcaldy man disinherited a relative who put an extra ‘I’ in his name?

Ove the next five weeks there are opportunities to find out about the people buried in the shadow of the Old Kirk - the site of the first Christian worship in the Lang Toun after Celtic missionaries brought the faith here in the seventh century.

The church is open from 11am to 3.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, while the "Stories from Stones" tours start from there at 2:00pm on Fridays and last just over an hour.

The stories will uncover the answers to many intriguing questions, including - which rich Kirkcaldy man disinherited his relative because he put an extra ‘I’in his name? Who was the butler who made his fortune because of a whale?

Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

On Saturdays at 1:00pm there is a special opportunity to take a walk around Adam Smith's Kirkcaldy with guide George Proudfoot.