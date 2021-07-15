Dani Dyer’s boyfriend has been jailed for scamming two pensioners out of thousands of pounds.

Sammy Kimmence was handed a 42 month sentence on Wednesday (14 July) after he pleaded guilty to defrauding two elderly men out of nearly £34,000 between 2016 and 2018.

He is the father of the Love Island star’s baby, Santiago, who was born in January this year.

Dani Dyer has been in an on-off relationship with Sammy Kimmence since before she went on Love Island (Getty Images)

Dyer has reportedly ended their relationship after he downplayed his crimes.

So, who is Sammy Kimmence and why has he been sentenced to jail?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Sammy Kimmence?

Kimmence, 25, is from Essex.

He’s a stockbroker and amatuer footballer, playing for Barkingside FC.

Dyer, who is the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, has been in an on-off relationship with Kimmence since before she went on Love Island.

She entered the villa during season four of the show and found love with fan-favourite contestant Jack Fincham.

But their relationship quickly came to an end once they left the island, and Dyer rekindled her romance with Kimmence in April 2019.

After 10 months of dating, the pair split in March 2020 when Kimmence was charged with scamming pensioners out of money.

However, they got back together during the first national lockdown.

Dyer has now ended her relationship with the stockbroker, it has been reported.

Hours after reports said Dyer was planning to stand by her boyfriend, an insider said she is “absolutely floored” after the verdict and is set on being a single parent.

"She is absolutely floored by what's happened with Sammy. She knows she has to make massive changes in her life and she's so distraught...,” the source told MailOnline.

"All she knows is that her baby boy Santiago is the only thing that matters now and she is trying to work out how best to look after him as a single parent. She needs time to think it through. Sammy completely downplayed the court case every step of the way.”

When did Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence have a baby?

Dyer is set to be raising her child on her own now her partner has been jailed.

On 23 January this year, she gave birth to her first baby, a boy, with Kimmence.

Announcing the birth of Santiago, she said: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021 ... Weighing 7 pound.

"We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..

"Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day."

Why has Sammy Kimmence been sentenced to jail?

Kimmence has been jailed after scamming pensioners out of £34,000.

He posed as a financial investor to defraud two men, aged 80 and 90, out of large sums of money over two years.

Kimmence, who worked as a senior trader at legitimate investment company Equine Global Sports Limited, told the elderly men he would invest their cash in horse racing bets on their behalf.

However, Kimmence took his clients on when the business went into liquidation and falsely claimed he was authorised to provide financial services.

Instead, he spent the sums on clearing his debts and funding his lifestyle.

He has been handed a three-and-a-half year jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud against Peter Martin, from Havant, Hampshire, who died last year, totalling nearly £26,000.

He also pleaded guilty to a fifth charge against Peter Haynes, 81, from Okehampton in Devon, which came to £7,927.

Sentencing the defendant at Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge Timothy Mousley QC called the scam an “abuse of trust”.

He said: "You didn't show any remorse immediately and I do not consider any remorse to be profound."

Prosecutor Mike Mason said: “This was a very unpleasant fraud against two men who Mr Kimmence deliberately targeted.

“He targeted them because they were old, they were vulnerable and somewhat isolated.