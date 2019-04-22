Who is your Local Hero in Fife? Nominate them now!

The search is on to find Fife’s unsung local heroes.

A glittering ceremony awaits the nominees in the 2019 Kingdom FM Local Heroes awards which are backed by a number of Fife businesses including the Fife Free Press Group which is its media partner.

The long-running awards have celebrated and honoured a huge range of ground-breaking groups and inspiring individuals who have all made a difference to the lives of so many people in their communities.

There are 13 categories in total that cover everything from child of the year to our best schoolteacher.

They also honour our top volunteers and fundraisers, and pay tribute to our rising sports stars.

Nominations are open now, and can be accepted until the end of April.

We spotlight three categories to encourage your contributions.

The Provost Award, sponsored by Fife Council, recognises individuals and projects that exist to benefit the local community. No initiative is too big or small to be considered!

Previous winners have included Debbie MacCallum, one of the founding members of Hamish Foundation, the charity aims to raise money for projects focused on young people in St Andrews.

She was also behind the project to bring the mini Kelpies to town.

The 2017 winner was Disability Sport Fife that has done so much to to encourage and develop disability sport for children and players of all ages.

The Green Initiative, sponsored by the University of St Andrews, covers everything from recycling to renewable energy – areas where Fife has produced many ground-breaking projects

Previous winners include the Kirkcaldy-based Greener Kirkcaldy, and Christina Laing, head of hair and beauty at Fife College and who chairs of its Sustainable Development Group.

The Mary Leishman Award honours those who dream of performing on stage.

Past winners include the Frission Foundation – a primary school ‘Glee Choir Challenge’ that aims to get youngsters singing across the Kingdom. It has grown from five schools to 130 schools across six regions.

To make a nomination in these – or any of the cagories – please visit www.kingdomfm.co.uk

