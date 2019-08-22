Who will be named Fife’s local heroes 2019?

The wait to find out who Fife’s unsung local heroes are is nearly over.

Nominees in the 2019 Kingdom FM Local Hero awards will be attending a glittering ceremony and dinner on Friday night at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

The long-running awards have celebrated and honoured a huge range of ground-breaking groups and inspiring individuals who have all made a difference to the lives of so many people in their communities.

And another round of Fifers will be joining those who have had their efforts recognised in previous years.

There are 13 categories in total that cover everything from child of the year to our best school.

They also honour our top volunteers and fundraisers, and pay tribute to our rising sports stars.

The public nominated their choices for the awards earlier this year, but we’ll soon discover who the winners are.

The Kingdom FM Local Heroes awards are backed by a number of Fife businesses including It’s Beds and Pine, Optos, Port of Rosyth Forth Ports Scotland, Owen Buchanan Builders and Skips, Semefab and the Fife Free Press Group as media partner.

The nominees in each category are: Best Community Group, sponsored by Diageo Leven – The Kelty Allotment, Kelty and District Loving Hands, Fife Gingerbread Holiday Provision; Carer of the Year, sponsored by Abbotsford Care (Glenrothes) Ltd – Chelsea Bermingham, Jan Kerr, Rebecca Marie Groves; New Business Start Up, sponsored by Business Gateway Fife – Coul Brewing Company, Alex Little Funeral Directors, Fish and Frites - Anstruther; Best School, sponsored by A.H Fireplace Installations – Falkland Primary, Pitreavie Primary, Kirkcaldy High; Child of Achievement, sponsored by Skene Group Construction Services Ltd – Katie Pake, Lisa-Marie Brown, Joe Mulligan; Unsung Hero, sponsored by Martin & Co, Kirkcaldy – Charlotte Gartshore, Louise Paton, Ben Donnachie; Provost Award, sponsored by Fife Council – Fife Gingerbread Buddy Project, Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy, Michael Murray and William Bell (Meedies Running Club); Green Initiative, sponsored by the University of St Andrews – Happy Earth Place, OneKind Fife, Garden Growers Limited; Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Consider I.T – Megan’s Journey, Val El Dieb and Wayne Melrose, Janet Henry; Sports Person of the Year, sponsored by Farmer Autocare – Chloe Dickson, Michael Mellon, Diane Davie; Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Cadham Pharmacy – Lara McDonald, Morgan MacGregor, David McCallum; Mary Leishman Award, sponsored by The Mary Leishman Foundation – Neil McCallum, Roads to Success Art Exhibition, Lorraine Brown.