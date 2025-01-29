Why Fife Council’s budget to transport pupils to school is  overspent by more than £1m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bill for transporting pupils to and from school in Fife has skyrocketed. Fife Council has overspent its budget by nearly £1.2 million.

Education scrutiny councillors were handed a report this week which showed that the local authority is expected to spend about £17.3 million on school transport this year – a £2.8 million (19%) increase from three years ago.

It’s also nearly £1.2 million more than Fife’s education transport budget, and almost entirely due to the cost of transporting students with Additional Support Needs (ASN).

The council has always been required to provide free transport for pupils where the walking distance to school is too far, but in recent years that cost has significantly increased – and so too has demand from youngsters with ASN.

More pupils in Fife are seeking transport to and from school (Pic: TSPL)

Shelagh McLean, head of service for education, said much of that demand has come from children citing mental health issues.

“Since Covid, there has been an increase [in transport applications] from young people citing mental health issues as the reason for requesting transport, either for a period of time or more permanently,” she said.

The education service has only just wrapped up a review of its transport policy, and Ms McLean said that the processes for transport allocations have “not been as robust as they should be”.

For example, Fife’s transport policy states that transport for children with ASN “really only covers those who physically cannot walk” the distance that they’d be required to.

“We do believe the processes around applications from children with ASN have not been as robust as they should be. That’s what the review has shown us. We need to take action on that and reduce those costs,” Ms McLean told councillors. “We need to make sure we go back and apply the principles – that’s not to say we’d be stopping everything, but we need to apply those principles and make sure everyone knows what they are.

Transport arrangements are already in place for the current school year, but Ms McLean said the reviews will start to “take effect” next year in September.

There are also external pressures on the budget. Fife Council is required to renegotiate school transport contracts each year, and each year the costs are going up.

Donald MacLeod, executive director of education, added: “There was a spectacular rise in the cost of transportation post-Covid. Companies significantly increased their costs and the price of petrol went through the roof, and it hasn't reduced from that point.”

The report from Mr MacLeod emphasised that increasing the number of children who regularly walk, cycle or scoot to school would also provide some cost relief.

Several councillors, including Councillor Colin Davidson (Labour for Leven, Kennoway and Largo), agreed that active travel should be prioritised: "We need to try and embed it in our culture that we’re not having people get driven to school and relying on buses.”