Why Fife school attendance figures are ‘alarming’ and below national average

Attendance figures at Fife’s schools have been described as “alarming” and “worrying.”

The concerns were raised at a meeting of Fife Council’s education scrutiny committee which heard the decline had levelled off - but not improved.

A report tabled last year revealed school attendance for 2022-23 was worse than before the pandemic. As of March, primary attendance was at 92.1%, making the sector 1.1% below national average in absolute terms, and secondary attendance was at 85.6% – also about 1% below the national average.

Fife Council has been striving to reach an 88.8% overall attendance target to match attendance levels in similar areas of Scotland by the end of the current school year. Councillor Altany Craik (Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, Labour) highlighted that this goalaims for pupils to be in school about nine out of ten days.

Attendance levels in Fife have levelled out but not improved (Pic: Stock image)

“We know attendance is a problem for everyone, but how are we doing towards this target? It says we’re trying to get there by the end of the current school year so where are we now?” he asked.

Stuart Booker, education quality improvement officer, told the committee that attendance rates have “levelled off” but not improved.

“It has been a long term sustained decline, and the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t help that,” he said. “Last school year, we saw a levelling off of secondary attendance and an increase in primary attendance.

“This year, we’re matching what we achieved last year. That’s not improving yet, but it’s halting that decline.”

Mr Booker said Fife is continuing to look at attendance data and trying to improve the systems and supports that are in place for students to keep improving that picture.

Donald MacLeod, executive director of education services, said: “What will actually attract young people into school is a rich, vibrant curriculum offer that is well delivered in an engaging fashion that youngsters want to pitch up to and engage with and embrace.”

Mr MacLeod added that the council is doing everything it can to break patterns and look at how schools work with parents to get children back in school. Mr MacLeod said it’s all about “rehumanising education”.

A more detailed attendance update report is due to come back to the committee in March 2025.