Why Gordon Brown, Barbara Dickson and Jim Leishman are sharing a stage in Fife

Three renowned Fifers are set to share a stage for a special event to raise funds for a leading charity.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, singer Barbara Dickson and Provost Jim Leishman are teaming up for a special in conversation event in aid of Seescape, formerly Fife Society For The Blind.

It takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday, September 5, hosted by BBC journalist and Seescape client Emma Tracey, who is registered blind and has been supported by the charity for more than 10 years. Tickets £15 from the box office or www.onfife.com.

The one-off show will offer audience members a rare and intimate glimpse into the lives of the trio, who will also discuss Fife’s rich past, promising future, and football heritage.

Gordon Brown, Barbara Dickson and Jim Leishman share a stage at the Adam Smith Theatre

Gordon Brown, who is Seescape's honorary patron and was supported by the charity himself, will reflect on his life in politics, while Barbara Dickson will explore her singing and acting career, and Jim Leishman his footballing exploits and conversion to politics.

Emma, said: “Seescape has been fantastic to me, supporting me with assistive technology and adaptive personal fitness training.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support they have provided me with over the years, and I look forward to celebrating this huge milestone while putting on a great event.”

Lesley Carcary, chief executive, said: “As we celebrate 160 years of supporting people with sight loss in Fife we are thrilled to bring together three local legends who all have incredible stories to share about their lives in Fife and beyond. We are grateful for the continued support from our local community, and we look forward to welcoming as many of you as possible there to celebrate our milestone with us.”