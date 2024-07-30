Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has started on a building many in Kirkcaldy have dubbed an eyesore.

The state of the BT exchange in Wemyssfield became apparent following the demolition of the former Kitty’s nightclub after it was destroyed in a fire last September. It sat directly behind the stone building - which was once the Post Office - and its removal from the landscape left it in plain sight.

Scaffolding and boarding went up recently around the building, and is expected to be in place for several months.

A spokesman for BT confirmed: “As part of general maintenance and upkeep of our buildings, work is being carried out to replace the roof on part of the exchange building in Wemyssfield, Kirkcaldy. The work is due to run from August to January 2025, weather permitting.”

The BT exchange continues to be in use by the telecoms company.