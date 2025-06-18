Why Love Island celebrity hair stylist Ryan Steedman has been inducted into Fife College’s hall of fame

Celebrity hair stylist Ryan Steedman has been inducted into Fife College’s hall of fame.

He studied at the Kirkcaldy campus before going on to become one of London’s most sought-after hair stylists, showcasing his talent on national TV shows, including Love Island, and prestigious red-carpet events.

Ryan’s journey began in Burntisland, where he moved to live with his aunt after the loss of his parents. It was there that his grandmother recognised his early passion for hairdressing and encouraged him to pursue it as a career. Her belief gave Ryan the confidence to take the first step, enrolling at college.

At Adam Smith College - now Fife College - Ryan completed his NVQ Hairdressing between 2008 and 2011. This foundation propelled him into a career highlighted by his work backstage at major events like Love Island and The Brit Awards where he has played a pivotal role in shaping iconic hair looks. Ryan was also part of the ‘glam squad’ at the recent Eurovision Song Contest held in Switzerland, where he styled the hair of UK entry Remember Monday.

Ryan Steedman (Pic: Submitted)

Throughout his career, Ryan has had the privilege of styling renowned celebrities, including Kate Moss, Little Mix, and Kendall Jenner, establishing himself as a trendsetter in the industry. His ability to innovate and create stunning hairstyles has also made him a trusted name in the London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Ryan said: “The thing I enjoyed most about being at college was learning as much as I could; new techniques, new skills, understanding the endless possibilities of hair and what I could do with it.

“College had a life-changing impact on me. I had found my tribe – meeting like-minded people with shared enthusiasm and a passion for hair. My creativity had found a home, and I found purpose.”

Offering advice to current and future students, Ryan added: “As the leader of your own destiny, always be passionate, ask questions, soak everything in, keep your focus, work hard, and don’t forget to have fun along the way!”

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, said: “From Fife to the front lines of fashion and celebrity culture, his journey is a fantastic example of where hard work and creativity can lead. Ryan is an incredible role model for our students and a brilliant ambassador for the College.”